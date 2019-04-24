KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Firewood cutting permits go on sale at all Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest offices in one week ….Wenatchee High School scored big at the 25th Annual Washington Career and Technical Sports Medicine Association Championships last weekend in Tacoma…. Salmon populations in the Pacific Northwest continue to spiral downward….. And wildland fire professionals from across the Pacific Northwest will be in Central Washington starting this Sunday for the 2019 Spring Cascadia Prescribed Fire Training Exchange.