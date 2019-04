Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Smoke continues to unfurl for a 2nd day from the county brush yard burn in Leavenworth….. An extension to a portion of the Apple Capital Loop Trail in Olds Station gets paved this week…. State Route 20 – the North Cascades Highway – reopens tomorrow….And the Washington State Patrol will have extra patrols statewide this Saturday, April 20th.