KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; After a major north-end study, plans to build a second bridge over the Wenatchee River are in the works with a community meeting taking place tonight….. Expect to see plenty of planned burns on local forest lands this spring….. The Legislature has approved a bill that would give authority to the Douglas County PUD and other PUDs in Washington to produce and sell hydrogen….. Allegations of mismanagement against the governing board of the Washington State Bar Association have led to lawsuits, workplace investigations and the resignation of the bar’s executive director.