KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; This week is work zone safety awareness week, a national and statewide campaign that kicked-off yesterday….. Wenatchee Valley College and the city of Wenatchee are asking for your input on a proposed zoning change for the college’s 60-acre campus in central Wenatchee….. In the 21st Century, libraries have to adapt. North Central Regional Library – the parent organization of our region’s 30 public libraries – recently launched a three-year strategic plan to outline their future….Commuters between Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Chelan are very likely to see a shiny new bus pull up to their bus stop soon.