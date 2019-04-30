KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Wenatchee High School’s student newspaper took home second place in the Newspaper Tabloid division at the Journalism Education Association’s National Convention last weekend….. After some delays, a San Francisco-based Diamond Foundry is still on track to open a manufacturing plant in Wenatchee next year…… Though less likely to study in a formal technology or engineering course, America’s girls are showing more mastery of those subjects than their boy classmates, according to newly released national education data. …..Opponents of Washington’s affirmative action initiative have filed a referendum to force a popular vote on the measure, the day after it passed the state Legislature.