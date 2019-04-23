KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; After 27 years on the Wenatchee police force, Captain Jim West will retire May 1 from the Department….. Pinnacles Prep, a proposed charter school for middle and high school students aiming to open in Wenatchee in 2021 has hired its founding principal….. Prescribed fire season is well underway on national forest lands in North Central Washington….. A Washington state lawmaker who angered nurses by saying some may spend a lot of time playing cards in rural hospitals regrets what she said…..And Washington is set to become the first state to allow a burial alternative known as “natural organic reduction.”