KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The latest jobs report for Chelan and Douglas Counties shows a slight rise in the unemployment rate, but more people are still joining the local labor force….. The University of Washington and Microsoft join forces as they aim to develop a quantum-fluent workforce in the Pacific Northwest…..the Mariners Edgar Martinez gets elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame….And North Dakota seeks to sue Washington State over a crude oil by rail debate.