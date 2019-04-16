KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A Tacoma man drowned in Lake Chelan Saturday when the kayak he and another were in flipped; neither were wearing life jackets….A backcountry skier was rescued from the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Sunday after being caught in a small avalanche, causing non-life threatening injuries….. Residents living in the greater Leavenworth area may see some smoke and haze in the region today due to a county brush burn……. The Chelan County PUD’s move to Olds Station is a Go, after PUD commissioners voted unanimously yesterday to approve a proposal to consolidate operations into a combined facility north of the Wenatchee River.