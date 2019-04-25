KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Thursday, April 25, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A new project, called the US 2 Upper Wenatchee Valley Corridor Transportation Study, will look at traffic form Coles Coroner to Cashmere….. Lewis & Clark Elementary School Principal Alfonso López is the 2019 Washington State Elementary Principal of the Year….. A federal judge in Central Washington will hear arguments today in two cases against new Trump administration rules that could cut off federal funding for health care providers who refer patients for an abortion….. Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law a measure that seeks to eliminate a backlog of about 10,000 untested rape kits by the end of 2021.