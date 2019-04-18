KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Thursday, April 18, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue has field exercises planned for this Saturday in the Appleatchee Trails area near the Saddlerock Trailhead…. Gov. Jay Inslee today signed the hydrogen fuel bill introduced by 12th District state Sen. Brad Hawkins…. Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure yesterday to ensure some of the Affordable Care Act’s federal protections are protected in state law …. People with previous misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions in Washington state are a step closer to more easily having those convictions vacated.