KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Thursday, April 11, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The Wenatchee Police Department is warning against drowsy driving after a woman flipped her car on Cherry Street when she fell asleep at the wheel yesterday….. A fifth grade student at Washington Elementary is inducted into the AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame….. Soils continue to dry out in the Wenatchee Foothills, and so does the rolling re-opening of roads and trails….Heavy rains produced flooding in the adjacent college towns of Pullman, Washington, and Moscow, Idaho ……And a proposal to significantly extend time limits for prosecuting sexual assault has cleared the Washington Legislature.