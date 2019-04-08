KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Monday, April 8, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; This spring, firefighters across Central Washington will once again be using fire to help restore watersheds and better protect nearby communities…. Consultants for the City of Wenatchee will be surveying and field testing soil samples this week at Saddle Rock Park starting today….. Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill raising the state’s smoking age to 21, making it the ninth state in the nation to enact such a change….. The national chain Motel 6 has agreed to pay $12 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Washington state claiming names of hotel guests were provided to immigration officials for two years.