KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Monday, April 29, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A hearing will take place tomorrow on the future of a proposed adventure park in Leavenworth….. Water is finally flowing for irrigation customers from East Wenatchee to Rock Island….. The measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest may be drawing to a close….. The State Legislature adjourned its 105-day legislative session after sending Gov. Jay Inslee a new two-year state budget.