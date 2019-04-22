KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Monday, April 22, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Manson residents around Wapato Lake were treated to a somewhat spectacular fire as bulrush and reeds lining the shore caught fire Friday night….. Potato farmers are getting a late start on their crops because of a long winter and record snowfall in eastern Washington….. WSU has agreed to pay up to $4.7 million to settle a lawsuit that came after a hard drive containing the personal information of more than a million people was stolen from a self-storage locker in 2017….. Schools in Washington will be ‘strongly encouraged’ to teach students about the Holocaust under a bill signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.