KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Monday, April 15, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The WestSide High School DECA team will receive a visit from Congresswoman Kim Schrier this week……Microsoft Corp. announced new agreements with Chelan PUD to receive carbon-free electricity to power its Puget Sound campuses and helping with broadband connectivity in Chelan County…. Spokane Public Schools plans to lay off more than 300 employees, blaming a $31 million budget deficit next school year on Washington state’s legislative fixes to the long-running McCleary court case…. Washington lawmakers have approved a bill establishing a network of regional school safety centers and a threat assessment program.