KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Monday, April 1, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Legislators in the House passed their proposed two-year budget…. The newest 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge was sworn in Friday….. A late-season wave of influenza has caused a spike in hospitalizations across the Inland Northwest….Sturgeon fishing on the lower Columbia opens in mid-May….And the Wenatchee Wild have won one and lost one in the best-of-seven series for the BCHL Interior Conference Finals.