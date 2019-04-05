KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, April 5, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The Columbia River Drug Task Force and Chelan-Douglas SWAT teams broke up a major drug operation in the Malaga area….. Gov. Jay Inslee declared a drought emergency in the Methow, Okanogan and Upper Yakima basins…. Ballots have started going out for a special election to some voters in Chelan and Douglas Counties….And the State Senate passed its proposal for a two-year state budget.