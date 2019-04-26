KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, April 26, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The Ports of Chelan and Douglas Counties appointed a community Task Force to explore possible consolidation and other cost-saving measures….. The saga of a proposed Adventure Park in Leavenworth continues with a city hearing this Tuesday…..Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District customers are without water but a fix is in the works….. And budget writers in the Democratic-led House and Senate say they have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year state budget, but won’t release details until tomorrow.