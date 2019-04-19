KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, April 19, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The Columbia River Drug Task Force has asked for an outside law enforcement review of possible errors in handling evidence related to a recent seizure of cocaine, firearms and cash… A ballot measure to support increased public transit services in Chelan and Douglas Counties will go in front of the voters in August…. The 3rd annual Flywheel Investment Conference in downtown Wenatchee yesterday awarded more than $180,000 to tech start-ups…. Earth Day celebrations take place this weekend across North Central Washington and the world, including at Washington State Parks.