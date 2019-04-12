KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, April 12, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Chelan County Public Works will conduct a green waste burn within the apple maggot quarantine area at its county-owned property at in Leavenworth….. This week’s rain means good things for areas of Central Washington at risk of drought this year…… A county judge in southeastern Washington has been charged with rape and other crimes which authorities say took place in the Asotin County Courthouse …..The House has passed a measure that seeks to eliminate fossil fuels like natural gas and coal from the state’s electricity supply by 2045.