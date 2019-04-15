It’s Time You Know About, Weigh In On Confluence Parkway, City of Wenatchee Says

If you’ve ever been stuck in North Wenatchee traffic, you know something needs to change. After a major north-end study, the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, City of Wenatchee and State Transportation Dept. settled on a plan to build a second bridge over the Wenatchee River. It’ll be called Confluence Parkway – if it gets built. The city and its partners applied for a $120 million federal transportation grant and will likely hear back later this summer.

In the meantime, they’re starting environmental assessments and would like your input. A community meeting took place last week in Olds Station and the city continues to take public comment on their website.

Mayor Frank Kuntz joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about residents’ reception of the plan so far.