Immigration Theme of 2019 YWCA Stand Against Racism Campaign

Every April, YWCA of North Central Washington and other chapters across the country and the world host Stand Against Racism.

It’s a campaign that provides an opportunity for communities across the U.S. to unite their voices to educate, advocate, and promote racial justice, said Alejandra Castillo, the CEO of YWCA USA.

This year’s theme for Stand Against Racism, taking place April 22-25, is No Hate. No Fear. Panel discussions, campus exhibits and a comedy show are part of today’s events in Wenatchee.

KOHO’s Dan Langager talked with Castillo and Jenny Pratt, Director of the NCW YWCA.