Governor Signs Rep. Keith Goehner’s Legislation Related to Foreclosure Proceedings

A bill authored by Rep. Keith Goehner, a Republican from Dryden, will officially make any property sold by a county treasurer in a tax lien foreclosure sale to be sold “as is.” It was signed into law Wednesday, April 17, by Gov. Jay Inslee.

House Bill 1634 will expand the language in state law to ensure anyone buying property in foreclosure knows there are no implied warranties.

Goehner said the law will protect local governments from litigation by purchasers who are unaware of restrictions on the foreclosed parcels. He added in today’s economy with many people turning houses and buying fixer-uppers, this is much-needed legislation.

The bill takes effect 90 days after the regular session adjourns.