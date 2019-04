With three weeks left in this year’s legislative session, it’s crunch time for budgets and when the Governor starts signing bills passed by both the House and Senate.

A recent bill signing seeks to save lives, supporters say. Washington now joins ranks with a handful of other states that have made similar changes to tobacco laws, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Photo: Gov. Jay Inslee signs the tobacco bill into law at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle Friday, April 5. (Credit: Legislative Support Services)