Garden Guru – Greenhouse Starts, Early Greens, Spring Showers

Scott Parsons is your Garden Guru and joins us every Tuesday during the growing season, which is off to a slow start in 2019. After February’s record snowfall, Parsons said it’s pushed back budding by about a month.

In Episode 4, Dan Langager stops by Parson’s garden to check out the small green starts under the hoop frame, other starts in the larger greenhouse and other tips for getting your garden going right now.

We’re always looking for your ideas and questions for the Garden Guru. Email questions to news@kohoradio.com, call the listener line at 888-0101 or send us a Facebook message.

