Confluence Parkway Opportunity For Environmental Improvements, City Development Director Says

Last week we talked with Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz about Confluence Parkway. Now the city’s Economic Development Director Steve King stops by the KOHO studios to talk about the project from an environmental and economic development standpoint.

King said he sees the new bridge over the Wenatchee River as not only a way to ease traffic congestion, but reconfigure the Apple Capital Loop Trail away from the railroad tracks near Hawley Street and provide more separation for campers and recreators at Confluence State Park from traffic noise.

While the city waits to hear back from the federal transportation department about a $118 million grant application, they’re using state grants to conduct environmental analyses.