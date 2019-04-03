Chelan PUD Reviewed Hundreds of Comments on Proposed New Headquarters in Olds Station

The Chelan PUD just completed a series of open houses and an online survey. Both were part of the utility’s community outreach efforts on behalf of their proposed consolidated service center in North Wenatchee, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

PUD Commissioners and staff say they’ve now reviewed survey responses and comments from nearly 800 customer-owners and community stakeholders. The PUD says over half of responders said the proposal would not affect them. More than 62 percent of survey takers said they “almost never” visit the PUD office in downtown Wenatchee. About 20 percent said they visit frequently or monthly.

At the Wenatchee open house, the PUD heard concerns about impacts to downtown businesses and the need to preserve parking for Riverside Playhouse, which shares the lot with the current PUD headquarters.

Attendees of open houses in Cashmere, Leavenworth and Entiat said it would be easier for them to access the PUD offices, more centrally located for the rest of the county.

PUD staff will provide an update at the April 15 commission meeting, including a resolution asking for board approval of the recommended consolidation plan and the project budget.

Learn more at ChelanPUD.org.