Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council Seeking Input on Social Service Needs

The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council wants the entire community involved as it determines what social services are needed the most in the two-county region, said their Executive Director Alan Walker.

The Community Action Council will hold a public forum from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, at the Wenatchee Community Center, to get input from residents on the strengths and gaps in the local social-services network. Food and child care will be provided at the event.

Walker said the public forum is one of several ways the Community Action Council is gathering information for the needs assessment, which is required by federal law every three years.

There’s also an online survey, which you’ll find in English here and Spanish here.