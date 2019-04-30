Chelan County Assessor Hosting Annual Community Meetings

Soon, the Chelan County Assessors office will send out 2019’s Notice of Value to homeowners. If you have questions about your Notice of Value, how the assessment process works or any other question about your property’s assessed value, you’ll want to attend one of the assessors’ community meetings. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

For more information or meeting times and locations, contact the Chelan County Assessors office at 667-6365 or online at: co.chelan.wa.us/assessor.