Celebrating Mother Earth at Pybus Market, Riverwalk Park Earth Day Fairs

Join Sustainable Wenatchee at the Pybus Event Center to celebrate our planet and learn about how to protect it.

The annual Earth Day Fair will featuring interactive and educational booths from a variety of local organizations and kid’s activities by Joyful Scholars Montessori School and TEAMS Learning Center. Learn about the NCW EcoChallenge and get registered. Bring a tee-shirt or bag and get it screen printed ($5 suggested donation). Check out a variety of electric vehicles. Plus bring your own cup and get some free drip coffee from Cafe Columbia.

Hosted by Sustainable Wenatchee. Sponsored by Chelan PUD, Link Transit and Printmade Apparel.

The annual Chelan Earth Day Fair is Saturday as well at Riverwalk Park.