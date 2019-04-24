Cascadia Conservation District’s Free Chipping Event Applications Due April 30

The Cascadia Conservation District is a grant-funded organization dedicated to encouraging the wise stewardship and conservation of all natural resources in Chelan County.

Cascadia’s Landowner Assistance Program provides a way for you to get assistance to start or continue managing natural resources on your land. Private landowners within the boundary of Cascadia Conservation District are eligible and encouraged to inquire about their free chipping event coming up next month, but you have to get signed up now.

KOHO’s Dan Langager talked with Cascadia’s Education & Outreach Coordinator Amanda Newell to learn more.