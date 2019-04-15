Annual MS Walk Raising Awareness, Funds on Loop Trail This Saturday
The local chapter of the National MS Society is putting on their annual MS Walk this Saturday, April 20, along the Apple Capital Loop Trail, starting at Walla Walla Point Park.
Joining KOHO’s Dan Langager to tell us more are two organizers Pat Quinn Williams and Jessica Johnson.
Quinn Williams said Walk MS brings together a community of passionate people for one powerful cause: to end MS forever. Learn more and sign up at their website.