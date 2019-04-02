2019 Legislature: Sen. Hawkins on DNR Forest Health Budget Request, Senate Operating Budget

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2019 legislative session in Olympia.

Today Hawkins talks revenue and budgets. State Commissioner of Hilary Franz unveiled a $62.5 million plan to hire more firefighters, purchase two new helicopters and conduct more fire preventative initiatives. Hawkins said he spoke with Franz and weighs in how it would benefits forests in North Central Washington.

Hawkins also talks about the rest of the Senate’s operating budget proposal – one he thinks he can support, as well as the latest with the capital and transportation budgets.