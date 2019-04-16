2019 Legislature: Sen. Hawkins on Budgets, Deadlines, Education Levies

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2019 legislative session in Olympia.

Today Hawkins talks about crunch time for many bills and budgets in the Legislature this week. One proposal would provide hydro-power projects similar benefits as solar and wind power and another would increase the tax levy cap for school districts.

Hawkins breaks down an important deadline tomorrow for bills and whether budgets will get passed by both chambers and on to the Governor by the 28th.