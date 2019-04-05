2019 Legislature: Reps. Steele, Goehner on Three Biennium Budgets, Potential ‘Overtime’

Continued in Part 2:

12th District State Representatives Mike Steele and Keith Goehner join Dan Langager every Friday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2019 legislative session in Olympia.

Today they talk budgets. Lawmakers must pass three biennium spending plans for the next two years – the state’s operating, capital and transportation budgets. Steele serves on the House’s capital budget committee and Goehner on transportation.

Steele said he thinks it’s possible lawmakers will go into an overtime session to finish the budgets, despite Democrats having majorities in both the House and Senate and a Democratic Governor.

Marcus Bellissimo reports more on the Capital budget proposal that passed the House and is now in the Senate for consideration.