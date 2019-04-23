2019 Legislature: Gov. Signs Sen. Hawkins’ Hydrogen Fuel Bill, Hydropower Tax Break Still Alive

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2019 legislative session in Olympia.

Today Hawkins talks about his hydrogen fuel bill signed by the Governor last week and the latest with a proposal to give PUDs and their hydropower projects the same tax breaks as other renewables like solar and wind.

Hawkins also breaks down the latest with budget negotiations and whether all three will get passed by both chambers and on to the Governor by this weekend.

Chelan County PUD General Manager Steve Wright, Rep. Mike Steele, Sen. Brad Hawkins, and Rep. Keith Goehner (not shown) discuss the issue of fair treatment for hydropower in Olympia with Speaker of the House Frank Chopp (right) and Rep. Gael Tarleton, chair of the House Finance Committee.

Top photo: Gov. Jay Inslee congratulates Sen. Brad Hawkins of East Wenatchee, Douglas County PUD and others at the bill signing for Senate Bill 5588, which allows PUDs in Washington to generate and sell renewable hydrogen. Also pictured are company representatives from Toyota, members of the Renewable Hydrogen Alliance and key legislators who supported the bill.