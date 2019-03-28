Memorial Service Today For Kittitas Co. Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

A memorial service for slain Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson will take place this afternoon on the campus of Central Washington University in Ellensburg. The service is at 2 p.m. at the Nicholson Pavilion.

Thompson, a graduate of CWU, was shot to death during a gunbattle last Tuesday in the town of Kittitas. The suspect was also killed. The 42-year-old Thompson graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1995. He is survived by his wife Sara and three children, Madison, Pepper and Archer. A GoFundMe account for Thompson’s wife and children reached more than $50,000 last week.

Wounded in the gunbattle was Benito Chavez, a 22-year old police officer for Kittitas. He was released from a Seattle hospital over the weekend after leg surgery.

The state House of Representatives approved a resolution yesterday that honors the Kittitas County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty. Deputy Ryan Thompson was shot and killed March 19 following a vehicle pursuit that ended in the town of Kittitas.

Yesterday, the Washington House unanimously approved a resolution, honoring his life and service to the community. 13th District Representative Alex Ybarra from Quincy offered the resolution.

The resolution noted that Thompson was known for his positive attitude, regardless of the situation, dedicated to his family first, and protected his community with the same vigilance.

The State Senate passed a similar resolution honoring Deputy Thompson.