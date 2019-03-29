KOHO Sports Friday – High School Preview, Wild Playoffs, Skyhawks Home Opener

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local sports.

The Wenatchee Wild start the Conference Finals tomorrow at Town Toyota Center against Vernon Vipers, round three of the British Columbia Hockey League playoffs. The Wild are the defending 2018 BCHL Champions.

Also at Town Toyota Center, the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks had their home opener last night, beating Reno 35-21.

Dunn also breaks down high school baseball, softball, tennis and soccer for the Big 9 and Caribou Trail Leagues.