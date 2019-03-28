KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Thursday, March 28, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The State House of Representatives released its $4.6 billion proposed capital budget which includes more than $54 million in funding for 12th Legislative District projects….. The state House of Representatives approved a resolution yesterday that honors the Kittitas County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty….. And a proposal to raise Washington’s smoking and vaping age to 21 has passed the Legislature.