KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, March 29, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Law enforcement from across the state gathered in Ellensburg yesterday, in remembrance of Kittitas County Sheriffs Deputy Ryan Thopmson….. Drop-off brush sites at the Dryden and Chelan transfer stations open today…..Many popular hiking trails in the area remain closed for another week or so….And proposed legislation that would provide federal protection for financial institutions that serve state-authorized marijuana businesses.