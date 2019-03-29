Annual Clearing Of North Cascades Highway Underway, On Target, WSDOT Says

The reopening of the North Cascades Highway after winter is an annual event. And so far, this years opening appears to be on target, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

The clearing of 37 miles of winding, mountain highway over the North Cascades is underway. State Transportation Department crews started working on State Route 20 Monday, connecting the Skagit and Methow valleys.

The DOT’s west and east side maintenance crews expect to meet between Rainy and Washington passes within four to six weeks. The work can take longer if there is late spring snow or move more quickly if warmer temperatures accelerate snowmelt.

Once crews clear the snow, they will make necessary repairs to the highway, including guardrails, signs, stripes and pavement patches. During an assessment trip on Monday, March 18, DOT avalanche and maintenance staff found six feet of snow at Rainy and Washington passes – four feet less than last year.

Photos: WSDOT