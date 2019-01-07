WVC Instructor Karina Vega-Villa Chosen For Wenatchee School Board

The Wenatchee School District’s Board of Directors appointed Karina Vega-Villa to fill a vacant position. Dr. Walter Newman resigned in November after serving on the board for a decade. Fourteen people applied for the school board position; the board interviewed five finalists Friday afternoon.

Vega-Villa is an adjunct biology instructor at Wenatchee Valley College and program director for the college’s Math, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) Program. MESA offers academic and professional support services to qualifying students who intend to transfer to four-year universities in pursuit of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) majors.

An Ecuadorian-American scientist and educator, Vega-Villa earned a Bachelor of Science at the University of Idaho and Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Washington State University.

She’ll be sworn into office during tomorrow’s school board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wenatchee School District’s central office.