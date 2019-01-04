Wenatchee Valley Museum’s New Director Getting Up To Speed, First Friday Art Walk Tonight

After a months-long search, the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center has a new Executive Director. Keni Sturgeon started in November and joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about getting up to speed and starting a strategic planning process in 2019.

Also tonight is the monthly First Friday Art Walk in downtown Wenatchee and the Museum’s Exhibits Curator Kasey Koski joins to talk about the galleries participating tonight and Link Transit’s free bus service and art tours now part of First Fridays.