Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Closing One Hour Daily For Animal Quiet Time

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has made several big changes at the shelter over the last two months, all with the goal of making dogs more adoptable, said their Executive Director Dawn Davies.

In addition to behavior and obedience program, the shelter altered its weekday hours of operation to implement a new ‘Quiet Time’ for the animals. They now close for an hour on weekdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

The new ‘Quiet Time’ will give animals at the shelter a much needed midday break, Davies said. Research presented at the ASPCA Learning Lab shows that pets in shelter and kennel environments benefit tremendously when they are allowed at least one hour of downtime during the day. The break helps calm the animal, reduces illnesses and helps overall demeanor.

Davies also talks about Penelope, the Pet of the Week, and their upcoming Auction For The Animals Feb. 16.