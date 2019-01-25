Wenatchee Foothills Winter Wildlife Update – Dec. Numbers Down, Jan. About Average

Local deer, mountain goats, bighorn sheep and eagles seem to be enjoying this year’s mild winter, so far, says Von Pope, the Chelan PUD’s Senior Wildlife Biologist. At least they think so, as they’ve been less visible at lower elevations.

Von said he wants to thank the community for helping to protect mule deer in the Sage Hills by staying off the trails during the winter closure, as well as trails up Number 2 Canyon and Horse Lake Preserve.

Mule deer counts in the PUD’s wildlife preserve in the Wenatchee Foothills are down a bit so far this winter and on the Columbia River, the most recent eagle count tallied a few less birds than average, too.