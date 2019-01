A storm rolling in today with bring at least a few inches to the Wenatchee Valley over the next 24 hours. Power outages can be inconvenient at best, and during the winter, deadly at worst. But a few simple tips can keep you safe and warm during an outage, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Get more tips at Take Winter By Storm and report any power outages to the Chelan PUD’s outage line 877-783-8123.