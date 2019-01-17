Pangborn Airport 2018 Report: Additional Flights, Passengers Up, Cancellations Down

A record number of airline passengers flew out of Pangborn Memorial Airport in 2018. Passenger enplanements totaled 64,700 – a 7.2 percent increase over 2017. Passengers flying into the Greater Wenatchee Valley also increased by seven percent. Total passenger volume was 127,563 – a record for the airport.

Pangborn’s Director Trent Moyers stopped by KOHO this morning to talk about the 2018 numbers and look ahead at projects in 2019 – from security and seating upgrades in the terminal, to a $700,000 fueling system overhaul.

Moyers also said TSA agents are currently working without pay due to the federal government shutdown, but there haven’t yet been any cancellations.