PAC Director Matt Cadman Announces Retirement From ‘Precious Little Theater’

Matt Cadman knew a Wenatchee without the Numerica Performing Arts Center, but he’s always seen this community’s support of the arts.

A third-generation local, Cadman taught U.S. history and English at Eastmont High School for 12 years, after more than 20 years teaching on the West Side.

But then in 2013, he left the teaching gig to take on another kind of community education at the Performing Arts Center in downtown Wenatchee. Having accomplished the strategic plan he developed then, he’s ready to pass the baton, as Dan Langager reports.

Photos: Numerica PAC