Newest Chelan Co. Commissioner Bob Bugert on Getting Started, Top County Issues

Bob Bugert, a 30-year Wenatchee resident, is the newest member of the Chelan County Board of Commissioners. He was elected in November by county voters in a tight race against Shon Smith of Cashmere.

After getting sworn in at the start of the year, Bugert said he’s been hitting the ground running, while leaning on county staff, fellow commissioners Kevin Overbay and Doug England, and his predecessor Keith Goehner for advice.

Bugert talks about his top priorities for the county in 2019 – a balanced budget, improved wildfire protection and more staffing at the county jail.