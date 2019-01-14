New Board Member, Superintendent Search, Tech Survey – Wenatchee School District Update

Last week, the Wenatchee School Board swore in its newest member – Karina Vega-Villa will serve this year to finish the term of Dr. Walter Newman, who resigned in November. District Communications Director Diana Haglund joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today.

The search continues for the next Superintendent of the district, with Brian Flones retiring in August after 20 years at the post. Anyone interested in helping with the selection process can weigh in at the district website here.

The District is also asking for input on how technology is used in the classroom. You can fill out the survey at their website here.

And Haglund talks about the upcoming Professional Development Summit Feb. 7.